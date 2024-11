Gas leak caused a lot of excitement in Tyrol

Gas escaped from the tank on its own

The gas concentration in the air was measured repeatedly using a measuring device. "This increased continuously, which is why the B183, which runs directly next to the industrial estate, was completely closed at around 2.50 pm after consultation with the fire department," explained the police. The gas eventually escaped from the vehicle's tank on its own. "At 3.40 p.m., no more gas was escaping, whereupon the closure was lifted again," said the officers.