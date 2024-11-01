Vorteilswelt
Where is Roland Drexler?

Nachrichten
01.11.2024 19:08

When was the car of the suspected double murderer found? Who discovered it? Does Roland Drexler have accomplices and what does the police advise the public to do in the current situation? We have summarized all the important information about the events in the Mühlviertel on All Saints' Day. 

While the emergency services were searching for Roland Drexler in the forest, police spokesman Michael Babl answered the questions of the "Krone".

1) When was Roland Drexler's car found?
The car was found by a witness early on Friday morning. The police went there immediately and seized the car.

2) Who discovered the car, who was the witness?
It was discovered by a witness.

3) Can you say how long the car had been parked in the woods?
We do not currently know how long the vehicle had been there. It is rather unlikely that it has been there the whole time.

4) Is it possible to find out retrospectively when the car was last used?
At the moment, it's all about finding the suspected double murderer, and that's also our focus. The investigation, which will then continue, is of course already running in parallel.

We've been on site since Monday, with 250 to 300 officers. Of course, it's stressful on the one hand, and very exhausting on the other to be on duty here and to be constantly on the lookout and following up the clues. But it's our job and we do it.

Polizeisprecher Michael Babl

5) What was in the car?
The police have not provided any information on this.

6) Were the perpetrator's weapons in the car?
We assume that the suspected double murderer is armed and walking around.

7) How did the search begin after the car was found?
The car was found in a relatively large area of woodland. This was then searched piece by piece. Of course, as you can imagine, there are quite a few hiding places. It's easy to find shelter there. That's why we search hovels, huts etc.

8) Are there any leads on possible accomplices who may have helped Roland Drexler to escape?
I can't say anything about that at the moment.

9) What advice do you have for the people in the area following the new developments?
It is still the case that the man is probably alive. He is also armed, we have to assume. Accordingly, he is also dangerous, which is why it is also dangerous to be near the place where the car was found. We advise the public to stay at home.

10) How are the emergency services doing? The stressful operation to search for a potentially dangerous person has been underway since Monday.
We have been on site since Monday morning with 250 to 300 emergency services. Of course, it's stressful on the one hand, but it's also very exhausting to be on duty here and to be constantly on the lookout and following up on leads. But that doesn't mean anything, it's our job and of course we do it.

Philipp Stadler
Lisa Stockhammer
Philipp Zimmermann
