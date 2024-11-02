Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tour interrupted

Concern for Leandros grows after another cancellation

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 12:00

After the one in Salzburg, pop goddess Leandros has had to cancel another concert. The situation is so serious that the singer even had to swap the stage for a stay in hospital.

0 Kommentare

"I've already been to the Festspielhaus Salzburg and met many disappointed people who had traveled 700 kilometers to see her," reports one fan. Last Monday, around 2,000 visitors were supposed to experience a magnificent show in Salzburg, but a few hours before the concert, Vicky Leandros' management announced on Instagram that the performance had to be canceled at short notice for health reasons.

Singer struggling with "persistent infection"

Then came the next shock: the following concert in Berlin also had to be canceled. This was "unfortunately absolutely necessary due to the artist's persistent infection and the doctor's prescription to rest her voice", the organizer Semmel Concerts announced on its Instagram page. Even a temporary stay in hospital was necessary, the newspaper "Bild" claims to have learned.

In May, Leandros visited the "Krone" editorial team to promote her tour. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
In May, Leandros visited the "Krone" editorial team to promote her tour.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

The 72-year-old had probably imagined her farewell tour differently. Back in spring, concerts in Belgium were canceled due to a respiratory infection suffered by the singer, and further appearances in Munich, Stuttgart and Frankfurt had to be rescheduled.

While many fans sent Leandros recovery wishes via social media channels, others were disappointed. Fans are particularly offended by the short notice of the concert cancellations: "I've now canceled my tickets, I don't need a third cancellation an hour before the concert is due to start."

No rescheduled date has yet been set for Salzburg. All tickets can be returned where they were purchased.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf