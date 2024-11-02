Tour interrupted
Concern for Leandros grows after another cancellation
After the one in Salzburg, pop goddess Leandros has had to cancel another concert. The situation is so serious that the singer even had to swap the stage for a stay in hospital.
"I've already been to the Festspielhaus Salzburg and met many disappointed people who had traveled 700 kilometers to see her," reports one fan. Last Monday, around 2,000 visitors were supposed to experience a magnificent show in Salzburg, but a few hours before the concert, Vicky Leandros' management announced on Instagram that the performance had to be canceled at short notice for health reasons.
Singer struggling with "persistent infection"
Then came the next shock: the following concert in Berlin also had to be canceled. This was "unfortunately absolutely necessary due to the artist's persistent infection and the doctor's prescription to rest her voice", the organizer Semmel Concerts announced on its Instagram page. Even a temporary stay in hospital was necessary, the newspaper "Bild" claims to have learned.
The 72-year-old had probably imagined her farewell tour differently. Back in spring, concerts in Belgium were canceled due to a respiratory infection suffered by the singer, and further appearances in Munich, Stuttgart and Frankfurt had to be rescheduled.
While many fans sent Leandros recovery wishes via social media channels, others were disappointed. Fans are particularly offended by the short notice of the concert cancellations: "I've now canceled my tickets, I don't need a third cancellation an hour before the concert is due to start."
No rescheduled date has yet been set for Salzburg. All tickets can be returned where they were purchased.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
