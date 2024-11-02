Best in the country! This family hits the bull’s eye

Darts stars such as Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen will be the talk of the town again at the latest when the darts fly in the legendary Alexandra Palace shortly before Christmas. However, the precision sport is now filling the halls not only internationally, but also in Styria. "We have been growing in all areas, i.e. in e-darts and steel darts, for years. More and more people are watching darts on TV and more and more people are coming along," says Thomas Cichy, Chairman of the Styrian Darts Association. According to Cichy, darts, which has been officially recognized as a sport in Austria since 2020, benefits above all from low entry barriers. If you have your main residence in Styria, you are already eligible to play in almost all of the association's tournaments; you only need to be a club member if you want to take part in the championship every week.