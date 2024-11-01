Julia Roberts makes Trump voters furious

Conservative America is raging

"Fox News" presenter Jesse Watters rants: "If I found out my wife actually voted for Harris, it's like she's having an affair." The right-wing populist influencer and Trump ally Charlie Kirk criticized that the commercial made him "sick to his stomach". He then followed up with a sexist rant about X: "A husband works hard to finance his wife's lifestyle. And then this wife lies to him about who she voted for - stabbing her husband in the back!"