"Cheating on husbands"

Julia Roberts makes Trump voters furious

Nachrichten
01.11.2024 11:05

Hollywood's A-list is (almost) united behind presidential hopeful Kamala Harris. Barbra Streisand, Leonardo DiCaprio and Taylor Swift - they have all already spoken out in favor of the 60-year-old. But Donald Trump has chosen "Pretty Woman" Julia Roberts as his target. The reason is a new election campaign video.

The video has Republicans fuming with rage because the clip's message allegedly incites female Trump voters to commit "voter fraud" against their husbands.

The background: as the curtailment of abortion rights is considered one of the most important issues in the presidential election, Harris is counting on a large majority of women's votes in the country. As Trump will unite the majority of men behind him, the Democrat is now also trying to win over Republican women to her side.

This is precisely the aim of a video circulating on social media (see above), which was produced by the non-profit organization "Vote Common Good".

It shows a polling station where a woman wearing a patriotic peaked cap steps up to the ballot box. Robert's voice can be heard in the background: "There is one place in America where women are still free to choose ... Who they vote for."

One of the waiting husbands asks his wife: "Did you make the right choice, darling?" The wife replies with a smile: "Definitely".
One of the waiting husbands asks his wife: "Did you make the right choice, darling?" The wife replies with a smile: "Definitely".
(Bild: x.com/VoteCommon)

Then you can see how one of the two women is about to tick Donald Trump's name. Instead, she makes eye contact with the voter opposite her in the booth. Robert's voice rings out again: "No one will ever know."

"Did you make the right choice, honey?"
At the same time the wives make their crosses at Kamala Harris, both go back to their waiting husbands. One says, "Did you make the right choice, honey?" The wife replies with a smile: "Absolutely." Roberts' voice is heard off-screen: "Remember, what happens in the voting booth, stays in the voting booth."

Julia Roberts in Cleveland in October
Julia Roberts in Cleveland in October
(Bild: AFP/Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Conservative America is raging
"Fox News" presenter Jesse Watters rants: "If I found out my wife actually voted for Harris, it's like she's having an affair." The right-wing populist influencer and Trump ally Charlie Kirk criticized that the commercial made him "sick to his stomach". He then followed up with a sexist rant about X: "A husband works hard to finance his wife's lifestyle. And then this wife lies to him about who she voted for - stabbing her husband in the back!"

Zitat Icon

A husband works hard to finance his wife's lifestyle. And then this wife lies to him about who she voted for - stabbing her husband in the back!

Influencer Charlie Kirk

On X, the comments section below the video was even more powerful. One man wrote: "If my wife does this, I'll kick her out!" And a commenter named Sha Kramer attacked the Harris page for "creating marital crises and undermining husbands".

"Donald Trump wants to protect us"
 But women are also complaining about the ad. Many Trump supporters accused Roberts of spreading "left-wing prejudice against conservative wives as slaves to their husbands" and "hate propaganda against Donald Trump - who wants to protect us women".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mara Tremschnig
Mara Tremschnig
Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
