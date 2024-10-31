Deployment imminent
USA: 8000 North Koreans on the Ukrainian border
According to the United States, up to 8,000 North Korean soldiers are said to be close to the Ukrainian border - they could therefore be deployed by Russia in the war in the coming days.
"We now believe that there are approximately 10,000 North Korean troops in Russia, and the latest information indicates that up to 8,000 of these North Korean forces have been deployed in the Kursk region," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Although the US government has not yet seen any combat operations by the North Koreans against Ukrainian forces, "we assume that this will happen in the next few days", Blinken continued.
No "invitation" for 100 years
It was the first time in 100 years that Russia had invited foreign troops into its country. Russia had trained the North Korean soldiers for artillery battles and basic infantry operations, Blinken said after a meeting with South Korean diplomats in Washington. "Should these soldiers engage in combat or operations in support of combat against Ukraine, they would become legitimate military targets," said the US Secretary of State.
For the time being, it is unclear whether North Korean soldiers could be deployed to fight on Ukrainian territory or in Ukrainian-occupied areas in Russia. According to UN diplomats, it is also possible that the North Koreans could be deployed behind the front line and take on logistical tasks there.
"Russian uniforms"
The South Korean secret service had already reported that North Korean troops in Russia were wearing Russian uniforms and had been given false identities to conceal their true origins.
Russian President Vladimir Putin does not deny the presence of North Korean soldiers and points out that Ukraine also uses personnel from NATO countries. At a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebensky defended his country's military cooperation with North Korea.
Selenskyj: "We will talk about weapons"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his disappointment at the behavior of his allies. The reaction in the West was "zero". He was also surprised by China's silence. Russia is testing the reaction of its Western allies and will deploy even more North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine if the response is weak.
Selenskyj is now hoping for military aid from South Korea. "We will talk about weapons," he announced. Ukraine is very interested in help, especially in artillery and air defense.
