Raimund’s home

His last CD reveals a man who basically never had an artistic home. Where he had arrived, he left the genre again, returning to it nolens volens, because a person simply has to live from something. He made folk music and chansons, and then again he didn't. He could sing, and then again he couldn't. He was a lyricist, writer, columnist and then again he wasn't. At the end of his life - "Das Kästchen" bears eloquent witness to this - music acted only as a foil, as a kind of distant feeling. The text became the measure of all things. The purring punch line. Poetry was never at his command. He knew that. Perhaps he longed for poetry, the numinous, that unrequited romanticism that drives every sarcastic all his life. To not have to think for once! Just to be for once, without justification.