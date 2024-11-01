“Individual design is becoming increasingly important”

More cremations

This starts with the type of burial. The proportion of cremations is now at 30 to 35 percent. And the trend is still rising. Occasionally, there are even requests for water burials. "This is not possible in Burgenland, but it is in a section of the Danube in Lower Austria," says Aufner. The increasing proportion of non-denominational people in the population is also having an impact on burials. Funeral orators are increasingly being used instead of clergymen.