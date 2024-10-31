Vorteilswelt
Black series in Graz

Stomping ground sealed off: Next bomb threat?

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 13:04

Police operation Thursday afternoon in the city center of Graz: The Tummelplatz in front of the Akademisches Gymnasium was cordoned off. Once again, this was due to a bomb threat.

0 Kommentare

According to police spokesman Fritz Grundnig, the provincial police headquarters received a threatening e-mail against a school in the midday hours. All available forces were immediately ordered to the Tummelplatz, where the area was thoroughly searched.

Advantage of the fall vacations: "We don't have to evacuate"
The scheme is very similar to the threatening letters that led to hours-long closures at the main railway station and around three schools in Keplerstrasse in recent weeks. The big difference this time: "We didn't have to evacuate the school as it is closed anyway due to the fall vacations," says Grundnig.

Police operation with dogs (Bild: Gerald Schwaiger)
Police operation with dogs
(Bild: Gerald Schwaiger)
(Bild: Gerald Schwaiger)
(Bild: Gerald Schwaiger)
(Bild: Gerald Schwaiger, Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: Gerald Schwaiger, Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: Steirerkrone)
(Bild: Steirerkrone)

It was only at the beginning of October that a bomb threat led to a large-scale evacuation of the secondary school, middle school and elementary school in Keplerstraße. Nothing was found, just as at the end of September in a similar case at the main railway station. As it turned out, this was only the prelude to a wave of bomb threats against train stations and schools throughout Austria that lasted for days.

Swiss suspect tracked down but not extradited
On October 14, a 20-year-old Swiss man was identified as the suspected perpetrator. However, he cannot be extradited: "As a Swiss citizen, he would have to give his consent, but he hasn't", said the spokesperson for the St. Gallen public prosecutor's office at the time. There was also no request for pre-trial detention.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Barth
Andreas Barth
