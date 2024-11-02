How to get psoriasis under control

There are many sad stories of fathers whose children are reluctant to hug them or of people who don't invite anyone home spontaneously because they can't vacuum up the flakes of skin scattered around their home so quickly. "Suffering from psoriasis is a huge burden on life," confirms Dr. Katharina Wippel-Slupetzky, a dermatology specialist in Vienna. "So it's all the more important to know that you don't have to put up with it. Although there is no cure for the skin condition, with the right treatment it is now possible to be symptom-free - and not have to be satisfied with a slight improvement in symptoms."