Posters five years ago, now planning documents

Short process after long delay

"The application will be submitted to the Gänserndorf district authority next week," says FPÖ MP Dieter Dorner, who emphasizes the swift action taken by Udo Landbauer. There is no doubt about the necessity of the project, according to the blue municipal spokesman: "The already high proportion of around 1200 trucks with around 6000 vehicles per day passing through Obersiebenbrunn is expected to increase by 70 percent by 2040, according to forecasts.