Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Exchanged at the cash desk

50,000 euros in counterfeit money ordered on Amazon

Nachrichten
31.10.2024 14:30

Two boys ordered counterfeit money worth 50,000 euros via an online mail order company. One of them foisted the "blossoms" on a grocer and was caught. At Linz Provincial Court, both received a conditional sentence and the judge's urgent advice "not to do any more nonsense."

0 Kommentare

Together, a 19-year-old and his 20-year-old friend are said to have come up with the idea of ordering counterfeit money. "At first we wanted to do it via Telegram", explained one of the defendants at the Linz Regional Court. In the end, it was Amazon. One ordered "blossoms" worth 50,000 euros, the other paid 34 euros for them.

Money seized in the children's room
The younger one exchanged 2600 euros of this for real money in his function as a Billa cashier, and around 47,000 euros were seized during searches in the defendants' children's rooms. Both defense lawyers spoke of their clients' "immense stupidity" and that there was little criminal energy.

"Don't do any more nonsense"
They therefore hoped to be able to settle the matter with a diversion. However, the judge decided otherwise: six months conditional imprisonment with a three-year probationary period, the sentence is final. This sentence does not appear on the criminal record. The young age of the accused, their integrity and their confession were mitigating factors. "Now they mustn't do any more nonsense," the judge tells the boys.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andrea Kloimstein
Andrea Kloimstein
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf