An inn with a lot of heart: Die Herzl turns 90

Edith Seitinger has experienced it all. Students who danced so wildly on the tables that they had to be slowed down a bit. Families she has accompanied from the cradle - a christening - to the grave - grandpa's funeral. Lovers who press themselves deep into the vault because it's just so romantic there. The first date, the first kiss - the second wedding. Just like the Styrian who celebrated his first in the Herzl - after the death of his beloved wife, the widower married her best friend, again in the shade of the famous tree in the courtyard.