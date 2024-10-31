"Conversations with the dead"
Maria Bahr chats with people from the afterlife
Even at a young age, she says, she had this spirituality that every child actually possesses and then forgets again as an adult. "Having the feeling - especially at night - that someone is still in the room," explains Maria Bahr. Now, as an adult, this gift is particularly pronounced in her.
You can make contact with the dead anytime and anywhere. And it works for almost everyone. "It only doesn't work with people who absolutely don't want it." Feet firmly on the floor, palms down - the ritual begins with a gong from the singing bowl when Maria makes contact with exes for her clients. Energy flows immediately, summoning the deceased. And they actually appear - but only to Maria's eyes. From this moment on, clients can ask questions.
Why do people come to her?
"When there is confusion between the deceased and their descendants," says Bahr. Or unresolved disputes. "People who get in touch with their loved ones here come to terms with themselves." Young people also like to take up the offer to get in touch with their grandparents. And the dead always come. "The conversation can be a bit bumpy at first, but it gradually gets better," explains Bahr.
A guest on "Welcome to Austria"
Recently, she even appeared on "Willkommen Österreich", where she got in touch with Leopold Figl, Bruno Kreisky and Jörg Haider in front of the camera to ask them about current politics. Leopold Figl, for example, was "appalled by the current state of the ÖVP". "And Kreisky would have voted for Doskozil and not Babler," Bahr hears the politicians chatting. In retrospect, she was not happy about the contribution because it lacked seriousness. "But in the end, it was good publicity for me," she says happily.
Maria also "meets" her own deceased father. She is not afraid of death. "Every soul can decide for itself when and how it wants to come back," she says with conviction.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
