"Do everything alone"
Lugner opens doors: A visit to the “little bee’s nest”
Widow Simone Lugner still lives in the house she moved into after her engagement to Richard Lugner. While he is no longer there, she is determined to stay and once again opens her doors to us around All Saints' Day.
She has now been alone in this house for two months, two weeks and six days, making her a widow for longer than she was Richard Lugner's wife.
"Mörtel" once bought the villa in the 19th district for himself, his then wife Christina "Mausi" and daughter Jaqueline - Simone, his last and sixth wife, retained the lifelong right of residence after she moved in and the master builder died. Presumably at least: "That's what Richard told me, I haven't seen the land register entry yet," she explains.
She doesn't think it's too big. "Sure, there would be room for a family here, I don't use the cellar either, for example, but it's not too big for me," says Simone in the interview. At the moment, the former Lugner City employee takes care of everything on her own, with her retired mother only helping out sometimes.
Let's see what the future holds
"The garden also has to be winterized, I wouldn't even be able to do it all on my own and on the side. But if I can afford it, it would be nice if a gardener could help once a week in the future ..."
Only time will tell whether that's the case inside. She doesn't want to look for another job until she knows how many fixed costs she will have to pay if the 42-year-old is allowed to stay at home. "In the meantime, I'm still okay, but it's not like I get paid for the events I appear at - even if that's what most people want to believe ..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
