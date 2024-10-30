Frank words
Green opens up about rock bottom in marriage to Fox
In a podcast chat with his former "Beverly Hills, 90210" colleague Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green talked about the absolute low point in his marriage to Megan Fox.
Brian Austin Green has now revealed that he annoyed his ex-wife Megan Fox with everything he did at the end of their marriage. He and Fox simply argued about "stupid little things".
"All those silly little things"
Fox had previously admitted that she even complained about the way Brian chewed his food. "I honestly think she had gotten to the point where it wasn't so great because of the chewing, so I think it was all bugging her," Green now revealed.
She went on to explain: "You kind of get to the point where you think: 'God, the way you're shuffling your feet right now ... the way you're putting the toast in the toaster is just driving me crazy.' It's all these stupid little things."
Hitting rock bottom
The series star also admitted that he and his ex-wife had finally reached a breaking point. He reflected: "For me, that's the moment where you either have to make the decision to say: 'Okay, we're going to go to therapy and we're going to try to find our connection and we're going to try to figure out what's going on now.' Or these things are going to sink us. They're going to be the death of us. Because they just build up and build up and get worse and worse."
Earlier this year, Megan Fox also admitted she was "not great" during her marriage. The 38-year-old actress said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, "I think it would be easy for me to get into it and complain about it, or make it seem like this relationship was one-sided. I wasn't great because I was young and really shouldn't have been in a relationship with that level of commitment and that level."
