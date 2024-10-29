96 places at Porsche
More and more companies are stepping in to provide childcare
There is a great need for childcare as close to the workplace as possible: Porsche Holding Salzburg has now expanded its kindergarten to 96 places in what is already the third stage of expansion and thus wants to be even more attractive for employees. There are currently eleven company kindergartens in Salzburg.
There is a lack of childcare facilities throughout Salzburg, particularly for the under-threes. In the provincial capital, Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) wants to create 100 additional nursery places over the next few years. Leaving the field to private providers was a mistake made by his political predecessors, Auinger said at a recent presentation of the plans.
Companies step in with childcare services
At Salzburg AG, a kindergarten with space for a total of 72 children opened in September on the site next to the Salzburg headquarters.
And Porsche is now celebrating its third expansion stage. The company kindergarten has been a valuable support for employees since 2019. After a year of building work and containers on the forecourt, the extension has now been put into operation. Space has been created for two additional extended-age groups with up to 32 children.
Hans Peter Schützinger, CEO of Porsche: "With the expansion, we are making a targeted investment in the compatibility of work and family life and increasing our attractiveness as an employer." Above all, the aim is to get more women into management positions.
The facility is open all year round from 7 am to 7 pm. The Porsche kindergarten is also not closed during the vacations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
