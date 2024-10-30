Vorteilswelt
AK-SERVICE-TIP

Rules for working in retirement

Nachrichten
30.10.2024 05:59

If you would like to earn some extra money in retirement, you are allowed to do so - but you have to pay attention to a few things regarding the additional income limit. Bernhard Koller, tax expert at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows what these are and when you can expect to pay tax arrears.

Working in retirement - of course you can! Depending on the type of pension, different rules apply to additional earnings. If you retire at the standard retirement age (currently 60 for women and 65 for men), there is no limit on additional earnings.

There are a few things to bear in mind for tax purposes: The pension must be taxed together with the additional salary. If the total annual income does not exceed EUR 13,981 (value 2024), you do not have to expect any additional tax payments. If this amount is exceeded, you will usually have to pay additional tax. The amount depends on the total annual income and the income tax already paid.

In the case of an early retirement pension, such as the corridor pension or the "Hackler regulation", which is drawn before the age of 65 for men or (currently still) before the age of 60 for women, only a small amount of additional income may be earned in order not to lose the pension. In 2024, the marginal earnings threshold is EUR 518.44 per month.

If the annual tax threshold is exceeded, additional tax payments may have to be made. Use the AK supplementary income calculator to find out whether you have to pay tax arrears.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
