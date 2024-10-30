Cooking, dancing and repairing together

The "Generationenklub+ All" in Essling opened its doors at the beginning of September. Unlike the city's conventional pensioners' clubs, it is open to all residents of the local area. "The offer has been very well received," reports club manager Brigitta Hirschvogel-Piedl. There is a large open space and a playground that attracts many young families. In addition to coffee and snacks, great emphasis is placed on exercise. Dance classes are held and line dancing will be offered from next year. For the younger crowd, there is a large room that can be divided up and used as a kind of disco.