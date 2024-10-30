New intergenerational club
Cooking, dancing and repairing together
The new "Klub+ All" in Essling offers a lively meeting place for all generations. From cooking sessions to dance classes, there are lots of activities on offer to encourage interaction and combat loneliness.
The "Generationenklub+ All" in Essling opened its doors at the beginning of September. Unlike the city's conventional pensioners' clubs, it is open to all residents of the local area. "The offer has been very well received," reports club manager Brigitta Hirschvogel-Piedl. There is a large open space and a playground that attracts many young families. In addition to coffee and snacks, great emphasis is placed on exercise. Dance classes are held and line dancing will be offered from next year. For the younger crowd, there is a large room that can be divided up and used as a kind of disco.
Another major focus is on cooking together. An open and modern kitchen invites people to stand together at the stove, try out different recipes and then eat together instead of alone. On Tuesday, a plum cake was baked for the opening ceremony. However, anyone who wants to cook or bake together should register in advance so that the necessary preparations can be made.
The new concept has been very well received. Many young families come to us. We offer many activities.
Klubleiterin Brigitta Hirschvogel-Piedl
Friends of art and culture also get their money's worth at the "Klub+ All" in Essling. The free repair café, which takes place once a month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., is also popular with working people. People can bring old or broken electrical appliances, as well as smaller sewing jobs. "Ideally, you can watch the repair and learn something so that you can do it yourself next time," says Hirschvogel-Piedl.
The club's wide range of services is largely made possible by the work of volunteers. Next year, the opening hours will be extended to the mornings, as there is a clear demand for the service
