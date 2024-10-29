Surprise!
Stefan Raab joins the Song Contest again
What a surprise! After his TV comeback, Stefan Raab is back in the Song Contest. In 2010, he and singer Lena Meyer-Landrut won the ESC for Germany.
Stefan Raab knows his way around the Song Contest: The presenter, who has recently returned to TV, once competed in the big singing contest himself with the song "Wadde hadde dudde da?" and sang his way to fifth place. In 2010, together with Lena Meyer-Landrut and the song "Sattelite", he finally won for our neighboring country.
Raab back in the mix
On Tuesday, RTL made it official and revealed on Instagram that Raab will be involved in the 69th Song Contest, which will take place in Basel next year following the victory of Switzerland's Nemo.
What exactly Raab has in mind is still a secret. It has been announced that the German ESC entry "will also be determined next year by a preliminary decision". "The concept for the selection of the participants" is to be revealed by ARD, RTL and Stefan Raab on Thursday.
ESC comeback after more than 10 years
The ESC 2011 in Düsseldorf was the last time that the presenter and producer played a leading role. "The 2011 Eurovision Song Contest final in Germany was the absolute highlight of my ESC career," Raab told the industry service "kress report" afterwards. In 2012, he once again sat on the jury for the German preliminary decision.
Raab's other protégés have also been successful at the ESC, such as Max Mutzke.
Referendum on the Song Contest
Meanwhile, in Switzerland, the Federal Democratic Union (EDU) in the canton of Basel-Stadt collected enough signatures to achieve its goal of forcing a vote on the Song Contest.
On Saturday, the EDU submitted 4203 collected signatures, which now have to be certified by the State Chancellery. However, only 2000 would be required for a successful referendum, which means that the referendum on the loan of 34.9 million Swiss francs (37.18 million euros) should take place on November 24.
The EDU had described the ESC, which is to take place in Basel's St. Jakobshalle from May 13 to 17, 2025, as a "propaganda event" for which the public purse should not be spending money. According to the EDU, the money could be better invested.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
