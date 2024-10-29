Shows off new curves
Sami Sheen seduces in a Halloween angel costume
This Halloween angel has nothing to hide. To be more precise, Sami Sheen didn't choose the heavenly sexy costume to scare others - but to put her new breasts in the spotlight in a particularly striking way.
The daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen posted an entire photo session on her Instagram profile. She poses in Victoria's Secret lace underwear, an open pink and white satin gown, angel wings and silver glitter pumps with mega heels.
Her followers raved about the sexy snaps, including: "You are the most beautiful angel on earth!" and"
New breasts for OnlyFans
The 20-year-old, who normally shows even more skin on the erotic platform OnlyFans, had breast implants in November 2023. In an interview in "Bustle" magazine, Sami revealed that she wanted to emulate her mother even as a girl: "I was 10 and could hardly wait to have breasts as big as my mom's one day. I was already stuffing socks and stuff into my bra back then."
She decided to have her A-cups enlarged to C-cups - because "it looks really good". After the procedure, she posted on Instagram saying: "Guess who got new curves today? I finally did it and couldn't be happier."
Unhappy with her nose
Nine months later, she went under the knife again and had her nose reduced in size. In August, she wrote: "I've wanted to have my nose done for five years because it's too big and bent forward for my face."
She admitted that until then she "had to photoshop my face in every single photo because my nose looked so bad." She is all the happier now that the plastic surgeon has created "my dream nose" for her.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
