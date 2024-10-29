Sami Sheen seduces in a Halloween angel costume

New breasts for OnlyFans

The 20-year-old, who normally shows even more skin on the erotic platform OnlyFans, had breast implants in November 2023. In an interview in "Bustle" magazine, Sami revealed that she wanted to emulate her mother even as a girl: "I was 10 and could hardly wait to have breasts as big as my mom's one day. I was already stuffing socks and stuff into my bra back then."