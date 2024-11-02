Animals in search of a home Copy

The lovely mongrel Chase is a wonderful companion on walks and hikes. However, living indoors still stresses him out a lot. He needs time to get used to new situations, as he tends to jump up and nip when he is overwhelmed. Chase is therefore looking for a home with patient people who will give him the time he needs at the beginning. As the male dog suffers from a mite allergy, he receives a monthly desensitization injection and special food. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.