Fake passport: passenger caught before London flight

Caterer DoN also cooks for business class guests on Frankfurt flights

With the return of the Frankfurt flights, which are operated by Austrian Airlines partner Braathens Regional Airlines, and the reactivation of the connection to London, things are picking up again at Hörsching Airport. This also makes caterer DoN happy. The company is the airport's catering partner - and is now also providing culinary services for business class guests on Frankfurt flights. For the Braathens crew, there was also Linzer Torte for the first flight on Monday...