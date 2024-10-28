During Ryanair comeback
Fake passport: passenger caught before London flight
After a months-long dry spell, flights to Frankfurt are back, and after six years there is a connection to London again - the week started with two comebacks at Linz Airport. One passenger remained on the ground: he failed at passport control because he wanted to take off with a fake ID.
Monday morning at the airport in Hörsching: short queues form in front of the two Ryanair drop-off counters in the departure hall because travelers want to drop off their luggage. The Irish low-cost airline took off from Linz to London Stansted for the first time in 2193 days. The anticipation was great - many people used the comeback of the connection to the British capital to spend the fall vacations sightseeing in the metropolis on the Thames.
"We're flying from Linz again for the first time in a long time," revealed Petra Ruck from Steinhaus near Wels, who took off for London with her husband Jürgen, son Felix and daughter Marie. "When we heard that the London flights were back, we thought it would be a good opportunity to take a city break during the fall vacations," said Astrid Reisinger from Lichtenberg near Linz.
Passenger removed from service due to forged passport
183 passengers were seated on the Boeing 737-800, which took off at 10.03 a.m. - two minutes earlier than planned. The comeback flight was therefore almost fully booked, with only six seats remaining empty. One of them was because a passenger wanted to take off for London with an apparently forged passport. He was eventually taken off the flight by the police.
Caterer DoN also cooks for business class guests on Frankfurt flights
With the return of the Frankfurt flights, which are operated by Austrian Airlines partner Braathens Regional Airlines, and the reactivation of the connection to London, things are picking up again at Hörsching Airport. This also makes caterer DoN happy. The company is the airport's catering partner - and is now also providing culinary services for business class guests on Frankfurt flights. For the Braathens crew, there was also Linzer Torte for the first flight on Monday...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
