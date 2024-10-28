Here in the live ticker
Ballon d’Or 2024: Who will become world footballer today?
For the 68th time, the Ballon d'Or will be awarded today by the trade magazine "France Football" to the best footballer in the world in the past season. We will be reporting live from 20:30 - see ticker below.
The last winners were Lionel Messi (2023, 2021, 2019), Karim Benzema (2022), Luka Modric (2018) and Cristiano Ronaldo (2017). This year, for the first time in over twenty years, none of these stars made it onto the shortlist. On September 4, the trade magazine announced the list of 30 finalists. Manchester United's Erling Haaland, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham (both from Real Madrid) are considered the favorites.
The Ballon d'Or is awarded by an international jury of specialist journalists (with one representative from each country) made up of the 100 best players in the latest FIFA rankings for men and the 50 best players for women. Each juror selects ten players in descending order from a list of 30 players. The Ballon d'Or is awarded to the player with the highest number of points.
The 30 nominees for the Ballon D'Or 2024:
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid / England)
Phil Foden (Manchester City / England)
Ruben Dias (Manchester City / Portugal)
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa / Argentina)
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid / Uruguay)
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid / Germany)
Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen / Switzerland)
Erling Haaland (Manchester City / Norway)
Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao / Spain)
Artem Dovbyk (FC Girona, now AS Roma / Ukraine)
Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen / Germany)
Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund, now AS Roma / Germany)
Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid / Brazil)
Martin Ödegaard (FC Arsenal / Norway)
Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig, now FC Barcelona / Spain)
Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid / Spain)
Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona / Spain)
Bukayo Saka (FC Arsenal / England)
Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan / Turkey)
William Saliba (FC Arsenal / France)
Rodri (Manchester City / Spain)
Harry Kane (FC Bayern Munich / England)
Declan Rice (Arsenal FC / England)
Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal)
Cole Palmer (Chelsea FC / England)
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain, now Real Madrid / France)
Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan / Argentina)
Ademola Lookman (Atalanta Bergamo / Nigeria)
Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid / Germany)
Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen / Spain)
Other categories
The Kopa Trophy for the best player under the age of 21 on July 31, 2024 and the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper will also be awarded today. The best coach and the best team of the past season will also be honored.
