Burgenland sun shines at the café and on skis

Around 30 companies are already brand ambassadors

Demand is particularly high among winegrowers, it is said. So far, around 30 companies have received the corresponding certificate. One of the first brand ambassadors was the Liegenfeld winery in Donnerskirchen. "The better known the region, the more added value we get in Burgenland. With a joint brand image, we are linking the brand with even more Burgenland emotion. We want to contribute to this with our wines," says Michael Liegenfeld.