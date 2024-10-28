Burgenland brand
Burgenland sun shines at the café and on skis
Whether cookies, wine or skis - more and more Burgenlanders are becoming brand ambassadors for the province. This also strengthens their own identity and creates greater recognizability both domestically and internationally.
The red and gold sun is as much a part of Burgenland as the Christmas tree is at Christmas. Whether in clinics, on public transport buses, on posters along the roads, on specially produced cookies or as an advertising measure in other federal states to promote the immigration of skilled workers - Burgenland now shines far beyond itself with its "sun".
More quality for my life is the motto under which we place our work and services. But it is also our brand promise, which we want to keep for the benefit of the people of Burgenland.
Landesholding Burgenland Geschäftsführer Hans Peter Rucker
The uniform brand image is used by almost all companies of the state holding company and also by private companies in the areas of enjoyment, wine and tourism. The state and Landesholding agreed to open up the location brand in June. Private interested parties can register as brand ambassadors via meinburgenland.at. If they meet the quality criteria, they will receive a brand usage contract.
With the Burgenland location brand, we want to make visible the areas in which we as a provincial company are active for the people of Burgenland.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
Around 30 companies are already brand ambassadors
Demand is particularly high among winegrowers, it is said. So far, around 30 companies have received the corresponding certificate. One of the first brand ambassadors was the Liegenfeld winery in Donnerskirchen. "The better known the region, the more added value we get in Burgenland. With a joint brand image, we are linking the brand with even more Burgenland emotion. We want to contribute to this with our wines," says Michael Liegenfeld.
More and more private Burgenland residents are also becoming brand ambassadors, as the sales figures from the "my burgenland Shop" in Parndorf show. Whether on T-shirts, jackets, cycling jerseys or, brand new, skis - Burgenlanders are proud of their "sun" and proud to show their identity.
Tourism boss Didi Tunkel is pleased about this, because "by using the brand, we create greater recognizability - both domestically and internationally. The sun logo is immediately associated with Burgenland and strengthens the perception of our region as an attractive vacation destination."
