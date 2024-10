Time travel: When Vienna really was “on the sand”

Sun, palm trees and a fine sandy beach. When wafts of fog, drizzle and November grey shroud the country in colorless blandness, many escape this meteorological dreariness with trips to a distant sunny beach. But a journey back in time to Vienna's geological past also brings an unexpected spectrum of colors to the gray everyday life: because in the Miocene epoch - 14 to 20 million years ago - the Vienna area was located in a tropical sea.