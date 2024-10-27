Completely new look!
Jolie causes a stir with her wild lion’s mane
Angelina Jolie has caused quite a stir with her latest red carpet look. The actress appeared as a seductive femme fatale with red lips and a wild lion's mane at the premiere of "Maria" at the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles.
The actress, who can be seen in the film as opera diva Maria Callas, has dared to try out a new look. At her appearance in Los Angeles, the 49-year-old appeared on the red carpet with a voluminous head of curls.
Wild lion's mane
A real eye-catcher! The actress, who has recently lightened her long mane, is normally known for her straight hair, which she likes to put up in an elegant updo.
Jolie combined her curls with red lipstick and a gold silk dress, over which she had thrown a black cape. Gold earrings completed the look.
A look that hid one detail, however. The Hollywood beauty had only recently made headlines with a new body adornment. At the Tony Awards at the beginning of the summer, Jolie showed off a delicate bird tattoo adorning her décolleté for the first time.
Parallels to Callas
On the red carpet of the AFI Fest, Jolie also spoke to People magazine about the connection she has with her film role Maria Callas. "I know there are certain things that people would assume from a distance that we have in common."
She doesn't want to talk too much about it "because it's very personal", said Jolie, but it's definitely "the loneliness and the work ethic" that she shares with the opera diva.
