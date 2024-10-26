Coup against drug mafia
13 tons of cocaine seized in Spain
A shipment of 13 tons of cocaine has been confiscated in Spain. Never before has such a large quantity of this drug been discovered and confiscated at once in the country, reported the newspaper "El País", citing the National Police.
The coup was carried out by drug investigators from the Policía Nacional (National Police) and Spanish customs in the port of Algeciras in the province of Cádiz in southern Spain. One person has been arrested and further suspects are being sought.
Cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas
The drugs were hidden in a shipment of bananas from Ecuador, it was reported. The small South American country has become one of the largest exporters of cocaine in recent years.
The cargo now seized was destined for a company in the eastern Spanish coastal city of Alicante. Investigations are underway, including searches.
According to the report, the previous record for the amount of cocaine confiscated at one time in Spain was 9.5 tons in the summer of 2023. This seizure also took place at the port of Algeciras.
In the previous year as a whole, a total of 14 tons of cocaine had been seized in Algeciras and 64 tons in all Spanish ports. This illustrates the significance of the latest seizure, it was said.
The drugs, which are usually transported from South America to the Iberian Peninsula in ships, are then distributed throughout Europe, according to official findings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.