Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Coup against drug mafia

13 tons of cocaine seized in Spain

Nachrichten
26.10.2024 16:48

A shipment of 13 tons of cocaine has been confiscated in Spain. Never before has such a large quantity of this drug been discovered and confiscated at once in the country, reported the newspaper "El País", citing the National Police.

0 Kommentare

The coup was carried out by drug investigators from the Policía Nacional (National Police) and Spanish customs in the port of Algeciras in the province of Cádiz in southern Spain. One person has been arrested and further suspects are being sought.

Cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas
The drugs were hidden in a shipment of bananas from Ecuador, it was reported. The small South American country has become one of the largest exporters of cocaine in recent years.

The cargo now seized was destined for a company in the eastern Spanish coastal city of Alicante. Investigations are underway, including searches.

According to the report, the previous record for the amount of cocaine confiscated at one time in Spain was 9.5 tons in the summer of 2023. This seizure also took place at the port of Algeciras.

In the previous year as a whole, a total of 14 tons of cocaine had been seized in Algeciras and 64 tons in all Spanish ports. This illustrates the significance of the latest seizure, it was said.

The drugs, which are usually transported from South America to the Iberian Peninsula in ships, are then distributed throughout Europe, according to official findings.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf