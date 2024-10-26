Open day
National holiday attracts many to Landhausplatz
In almost kitschy autumn weather, numerous visitors accepted the invitation to the open day at Landhausplatz in Innsbruck on National Day, where they were able to take a look behind the scenes of the various provincial organizations.
Among others, several emergency organizations presented themselves, including the Cobra special police unit and the rescue dogs of the Tyrolean mountain rescue service, who also gave demonstrations on the stage at Landhausplatz. Various guided tours were also offered for those interested, for example through the Tyrol control center, the provincial warning center or the official library.
Visitors could also take advantage of the mobile service of the Passport and Driving License Office and get to know the departments of the province. For the little ones, there was a family program with Bluatschink children's concerts, exercise sessions, Punch and Judy shows and face painting. According to the state, around 23,000 guests accepted the invitation and spent the national holiday in front of or inside the Landhaus.
The airport festival in Innsbruck was also traditionally very popular on National Day, but did not take place this year. According to the airport, the decision was not taken lightly, but due to increased costs and budget cuts, it was decided not to hold a major event on this scale this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
