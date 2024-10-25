Ice Hockey
Salzburg defeats HCB South Tyrol in ICE-Schlager
Champions Salzburg inflicted their second defeat of the season on HCB Südtirol in Friday night's ICE clash. The "Red Bulls" won 3:2 in Bolzano and moved to within four points of the league leaders. Fehervar remain second after a 1-0 win in Klagenfurt at the KAC. The Graz99ers lost 4-1 at home to Asiago, the Pioneers Vorarlberg won 5-1 against the Vienna Capitals, while bottom team VSV lost 4-5 n.V. against the Black Wings Linz.
The team from Bolzano opened the scoring after less than two minutes through Michele Marchetti in front of 3,400 spectators and took the lead into the second period - but it was only Salzburg, led by strong back David Kickert, who struck again. The visitors scored three times in the powerplay. Dennis Robertson, Peter Schneider and Ali Wukovits each scored between the 31st and 40th minutes in a power play. Bolzano managed to score the final goal 51 seconds before the final buzzer in the final period, but that was as close as the South Tyroleans got. "We improved in every period. In terms of team organization, the third period was almost our best because we kept the game going until the end," said Salzburg head coach Oliver David.
Janos Hari scored the decisive goal for Fehervar in Klagenfurt in the 10th minute. The Red Jackets, weakened by a number of injuries and with 17-year-old striker David Waschnig making his first-team debut, were unable to make up the deficit despite their best efforts and thus remained without a goal or a point in their second game of the season against the Hungarians. Fehervar have now only conceded 16 goals in eleven games. The KAC has only picked up four points in the last six rounds.
Capitals lose against Pioneers
The Black Wings recorded a deserved win in Villach. The Linzers presented themselves as the stronger team, even though Villach kept coming close and after a strong final period by Alexander Rauchenwald in the 57th minute were able to equalize at 4:4. Defenseman Gregory Moro finally scored the decisive goal in overtime after 4:41 minutes.
The Pioneers recovered from their recent 4-0 loss at Pustertal. Led by Ramon Schnetzer, who scored twice, the team from Feldkirch had built up a 3-0 lead by the 23rd minute, which they would not allow to be taken away. The Capitals were prone to mistakes and even the goal by Christof Kromp to make it 1:3 did not inspire the Viennese team.
The 99ers dropped from second to fourth place as a result of the home defeat. The team from Graz did not live up to their role as favorites against Asiago. Manuel Ganahl was only able to reduce the deficit to 1-2 at the start of the third period. Asiago had already beaten Bolzano and Salzburg before that.
