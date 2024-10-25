Salzburg defeats HCB South Tyrol in ICE-Schlager

The team from Bolzano opened the scoring after less than two minutes through Michele Marchetti in front of 3,400 spectators and took the lead into the second period - but it was only Salzburg, led by strong back David Kickert, who struck again. The visitors scored three times in the powerplay. Dennis Robertson, Peter Schneider and Ali Wukovits each scored between the 31st and 40th minutes in a power play. Bolzano managed to score the final goal 51 seconds before the final buzzer in the final period, but that was as close as the South Tyroleans got. "We improved in every period. In terms of team organization, the third period was almost our best because we kept the game going until the end," said Salzburg head coach Oliver David.