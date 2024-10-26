Great cohesion
Home in our hearts: what we love about our country
Austrians are aware of the advantages and enjoy living in their homeland: not only does a survey show what we love about our country, but some celebrities also provide a little insight.
"Time and again, time and again, time and again Austria" echoes through the stadium during international soccer matches, a sea of red-white-red flags accompanies the local ski aces as they chase times in Kitzbühel or Schladming - when it comes to sport, a whole nation comes together to root for the Austrians.
This year's flood disaster also showed how strong we are as a nation when we stick together.
Doubts have arisen slightly in recent years
On the occasion of today's national holiday, the research institute IMAS from Linz therefore asked the following question: "Are you proud to be Austrian?" And the answer was more than clear: 49% stated that they are definitely proud to be Austrian.
"Currently, 86% are definitely or mostly proud of Austria, and this figure has remained relatively constant over the long time series since 1973. There has only been a slight shift from absolutely to mostly, which has led to a slight doubt over the last few years," explains opinion researcher Paul Eiselsberg.
Austria has so many facets that make it worth living in. My sport takes me to the most beautiful places in the world, but there is no better feeling than coming home!
Valentin Bontus
It's not so easy to answer that because there really are so many things. What I love most is that I was lucky enough to be born in this beautiful country.
Ursula Strauss
I'll never forget the moment I heard our anthem when I won gold at the European Championships. I feel privileged to have been born and raised in a country with a high quality of life.
Victoria Hudson
I love Austria because we can live in a safe country with wonderful art, culture and cuisine. And because everyone can speak their mind freely.
Nadja Bernhard
I always love coming back to Austria after traveling, especially to my home in Carinthia with its mountains and lakes. I am proud and grateful to be Austrian!
Marco Schwarz
I wouldn't have come here for nothing if I hadn't fallen in love with the country. I appreciate the diversity, the colorfulness and the togetherness. I hope it stays that way.
Lilian Klebow
Mountains, lakes, cultural strongholds, different dialects, the quality of life - Austria has everything to offer. I love this diversity and enjoy every visit to my home country.
Adi Hütter
I love Austria because it is simply a beautiful country. There are many great people who live here. And the outstanding thing is that they are all very hardworking.
Toni Mörwald
Collective attitude to life
However, the opposite group is very small, only nine percent are not proud or not at all proud to be Austrian. "Socio-demographically, this attitude to life seems to be the same across all groups, with those living in rural areas and older people being particularly proud," says Eiselsberg.
So despite criticism of internal problems and trouble spots, people are aware of the advantages. And as Rainhard Fendrich once sang: "Sog i am at the end of the world voi Stolz und wenn ihr woits a ganz alla - I am from Austria".
