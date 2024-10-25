Drought ended! Ried wins against Kapfenberg

The Innviertel side continued to close in on their opponents after the break. David Berger was one step too short in front of goal from a cross from the right and Grosse hit the bar with a long-range shot. A serious mistake by Kapfenberg finally ended the scoring drought. Levan Eloshvili failed completely in his attempt to clear, the ball bounced back off the crossbar and Berger (63') dusted it off. With the fog getting thicker and thicker, Ried then added a decisive double strike. First Grosse (84') made it 2:0, after the following restart Kapfenberg immediately lost the ball, Nik Marinsek (86') was the beneficiary.