Second League
Drought ended! Ried wins against Kapfenberg
After three games without a win, SV Ried have returned to winning ways in the 2nd Football League. In the duel for the place behind league leaders Admira, the Upper Austrians won 3:0 (0:0) at home against Kapfenberger SV on Friday. Ried are now two points behind the leaders in the table, who are in action at Sturm Graz II on Saturday. SKU Amstetten beat FAC 2:1 (2:0), while Vienna won 1:0 (0:0) against Voitsberg.
Unlike the home side, Kapfenberg went into the game with a sense of achievement behind them. The Styrians, who were in third place before the start of the match, initially kept the game open and had a good chance to take the lead through Marc Helleparth after just over half an hour. However, his finish was too harmless. At the other end, a goal by Mark Grosse was disallowed due to a previous foul by the Ried player.
The Innviertel side continued to close in on their opponents after the break. David Berger was one step too short in front of goal from a cross from the right and Grosse hit the bar with a long-range shot. A serious mistake by Kapfenberg finally ended the scoring drought. Levan Eloshvili failed completely in his attempt to clear, the ball bounced back off the crossbar and Berger (63') dusted it off. With the fog getting thicker and thicker, Ried then added a decisive double strike. First Grosse (84') made it 2:0, after the following restart Kapfenberg immediately lost the ball, Nik Marinsek (86') was the beneficiary.
FAC lose, Vienna win
Amstetten moved into the top eight with a home win over FAC. The Lower Austrians went ahead following a set piece. After a corner kick from the home side, Vienna were unable to clear the ball out of the danger area and Sebastian Wimmer (22) was on hand to head home. The midfielder put his team ahead shortly before the break when he made it 2:0 (43') with a powerful shot. Floridsdorf came close in the second half through Anthony Schmid (75'), but no more goals were scored after that.
The game between Vienna and newly promoted Voitsberg was heading for a draw before a corner kick brought a late decision in favor of the Viennese. Jürgen Bauer (84') headed the ball into the net, taking Vienna into fifth place for the time being.
