Escape from police
Naked man from Waldviertel attacked hotel guests
A 48-year-old man from Lower Austria went on the rampage in a hotel in Güssing, Burgenland. On the run, the police finally stopped him on the B 57. "Please, shoot me", he shouted.
Completely naked, a man was up to mischief in a hotel in Güssing. Shortly after midnight, the guest from the district of Zwettl (Lower Austria) stormed through the corridors. "The stranger shouted, waved his arms wildly and attacked anyone he came across late at night. He was holding something that looked like an iron bar in his hand," said horrified hotel guests. The rioter ran unclothed outside the hotel and on to the B 57.
The police stopped him in the middle of the main road. "Please, shoot me," was heard at the top of his voice. The naked man repeated this sentence over and over again. All attempts to calm him down did not help. Suddenly, the 48-year-old attacked an officer and hit him hard on the head with his fist. According to witness reports, the police officer collapsed. He had to be taken to hospital.
Man is known to the police
The handcuffs clicked for the attacker. "Shoot me", the angry man from Waldviertel continued to shout. "Apparently the man was no longer completely sane," said a guest. The incident, which only became known now, had already taken place almost four weeks ago. The accused had claimed to have snapped because of drugs. The 48-year-old is no unknown quantity. It is on record that he had already attracted attention due to aggressive behavior.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
