Drexler fishes in the pond of tactical voters

More social work in schools

In terms of content, Drexler focused on safety and performance in his speech. The issue of youth violence and crime plays a central role in this. Styria is already a pioneer in this area with its suspension support model. "However, there must also be more school social work and we are calling for the federal government to assume more of the costs," said Drexler. The governor also envisaged closed residential facilities with compulsory attendance for "particularly conspicuous young people" as another measure that could be implemented in Styria.