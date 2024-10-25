Rules chaos in Formula 1: drivers demand clarity

Vicious circle

Max Verstappen also has his usual clear words, with the three-time world champion complaining: "I think we're getting to a point where I always have to have the rule book with me in the car. And this book has gotten quite thick over the years. We are definitely over-regulated." Although the Dutchman is lenient. "If there are no more rules and then an incident happens, the next thing you hear is: we need more rules. It's always the same," says the Red Bull driver, seeing a vicious circle.