"Rocket science"
Rules chaos in Formula 1: drivers demand clarity
Formula 1 drivers are often no longer clear about when they are within the bounds of what is permitted and when they are overstepping the boundaries of the rules. They are therefore now calling for clear instructions from the FIA.
"It's difficult to think about any guidelines when you're overtaking and 20 meters later you're braking on the inside. You don't ask yourself whether you are in front at the apex or whether the stewards will classify your behaviour as wrong," criticizes Carlos Sainz, for example.
Stroll wants "simpler rules"
Words that Aston Martin's Lance Stroll can only agree with. "It used to be easier. You had to give way as soon as another car was even a little bit next to you. Now you have to be in a certain position to the side of the other car and so on. Racing has become rocket science. That's why I think it's time for some simpler rules," Motorsport-total.com quotes the Canadian as saying.
Yuki Tsunoda goes one step further: the Japanese driver believes that the race stewards are asking the drivers to behave like AI-controlled machines.
Vicious circle
Max Verstappen also has his usual clear words, with the three-time world champion complaining: "I think we're getting to a point where I always have to have the rule book with me in the car. And this book has gotten quite thick over the years. We are definitely over-regulated." Although the Dutchman is lenient. "If there are no more rules and then an incident happens, the next thing you hear is: we need more rules. It's always the same," says the Red Bull driver, seeing a vicious circle.
It was only in Texas that a duel between Vertappen and Lando Norris caused a stir. When the McLaren driver was pushed out of the corner by his championship rival a few laps before the finish, the Englishman left the track - an offense that was subsequently punished with a five-second penalty. The fact that the FIA handed out a penalty in this case, but has allowed similar situations to pass without further discussion in the past, is something the racing team is not prepared to accept and is now taking legal action against the decision.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.