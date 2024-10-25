Barcelona’s lesson resembled an “exorcism”

Raphinha in top form

Bayern also enjoyed this "pleasure". To be more precise, they were badly beaten. The German record champions suffered a thrashing of the highest order at the Olympiastadion and had nothing to say in a 4-1 defeat. Munich were "played down" by a brilliantly presented Spanish league leaders, with captain Raphinha as the driving force, leader and all-round outstanding player on the pitch. The Brazilian was once again on top form, almost single-handedly shooting Bayern down with a treble.