A thumping for FC Bayern
Barcelona’s lesson resembled an “exorcism”
Barca showed Bayern their limits in Wednesday's 4:1 defeat in the Champions League. A powerful morale boost for the Catalans ahead of the "Clasico"
Tongue-snapping ball strings, perfect ball handling technique, constant movement and lots of automatisms. Coupled with enormous physicality. FC Barcelona under Hansi Flick looks like an absolute "monster". It is reminiscent of the Catalan supremacy between 2011 and 2015, when they dominated every opponent at will. But "Barca 2.0" is no less greedy than the glossy footballing product of the days of a certain Lionel Messi.
Raphinha in top form
Bayern also enjoyed this "pleasure". To be more precise, they were badly beaten. The German record champions suffered a thrashing of the highest order at the Olympiastadion and had nothing to say in a 4-1 defeat. Munich were "played down" by a brilliantly presented Spanish league leaders, with captain Raphinha as the driving force, leader and all-round outstanding player on the pitch. The Brazilian was once again on top form, almost single-handedly shooting Bayern down with a treble.
"Get your coaching license"
The Guardian even described the humiliation as an "exorcism". The coaching team around Vincent Kompany must once again face unpleasant questions. Above all, the Belgian's susceptibility to mistakes and risky style of play are causing him problems. Sports director Max Eberl snapped at a reporter in annoyance. "Then get your own coaching license, maybe you can do better."
While Bayern have to digest the lesson, Barcelona go into Saturday's Clasico with a powerful morale boost. In addition to the perfectly coordinated "Werkl", the Catalans also have De Jong, Olmo and Gavi back. Real can dress warmly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
