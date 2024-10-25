Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A thumping for FC Bayern

Barcelona’s lesson resembled an “exorcism”

Nachrichten
25.10.2024 06:53

Barca showed Bayern their limits in Wednesday's 4:1 defeat in the Champions League. A powerful morale boost for the Catalans ahead of the "Clasico"

0 Kommentare

Tongue-snapping ball strings, perfect ball handling technique, constant movement and lots of automatisms. Coupled with enormous physicality. FC Barcelona under Hansi Flick looks like an absolute "monster". It is reminiscent of the Catalan supremacy between 2011 and 2015, when they dominated every opponent at will. But "Barca 2.0" is no less greedy than the glossy footballing product of the days of a certain Lionel Messi.

Raphinha in top form
Bayern also enjoyed this "pleasure". To be more precise, they were badly beaten. The German record champions suffered a thrashing of the highest order at the Olympiastadion and had nothing to say in a 4-1 defeat. Munich were "played down" by a brilliantly presented Spanish league leaders, with captain Raphinha as the driving force, leader and all-round outstanding player on the pitch. The Brazilian was once again on top form, almost single-handedly shooting Bayern down with a treble.

Raphinha had a top day. (Bild: AFP/APA/Josep LAGO)
Raphinha had a top day.
(Bild: AFP/APA/Josep LAGO)

"Get your coaching license"
The Guardian even described the humiliation as an "exorcism". The coaching team around Vincent Kompany must once again face unpleasant questions. Above all, the Belgian's susceptibility to mistakes and risky style of play are causing him problems. Sports director Max Eberl snapped at a reporter in annoyance. "Then get your own coaching license, maybe you can do better."

While Bayern have to digest the lesson, Barcelona go into Saturday's Clasico with a powerful morale boost. In addition to the perfectly coordinated "Werkl", the Catalans also have De Jong, Olmo and Gavi back. Real can dress warmly.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Steiger
Thomas Steiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf