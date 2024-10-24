"Unimaginable"
Knife victim (67) met son for last supper
She came by car to visit her child in his apartment in Tennengau. Just hours later, the woman from Bavaria was dead (67) - stabbed to death with a kitchen knife. Now her 31-year-old son is in custody.
He was actually a nice person. Calm, friendly, a hard-working sportsman and a "bit of a gobby". Erna Fagerer speaks very highly of her 31-year-old tenant. "It's unimaginably tragic what happened," says the Adnet resident.
What does she mean by that? The unimaginable happened in the 31-year-old's apartment in Adnet late on Tuesday evening. The man had his mother (67) from Berchtesgadener Land visiting him. According to "Krone" information, they were both having dinner. It was their last meal together - shortly afterwards, the 67-year-old was no longer alive. She was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife. Apparently by her own son!
According to information from "Krone", the police arrested the man on Thursday evening. But how did the tragedy happen? How could the situation between mother and son escalate to such an extent? That is currently still the subject of investigations. In any case, the police have already questioned the 31-year-old.
The police are also hoping to analyze the footprints, fingerprints and DNA traces at the crime scene and on the recovered murder weapon. These analyses are time-consuming and could take "several days" according to the police.
In the tranquil town of Adnet with its population of just under 3,800, fear and uncertainty are still high three days after the murder. "I even took a shower in the dark last night," says one resident. A woman from Tennengau adds: "The whole thing is of course the talk of the town. I have an uneasy feeling, my children don't even dare leave the house anymore."
There is also talk in the village about the condition of the house where the body was found. "Getting on in years" is one of the friendlier terms. Landlady Fagerer doesn't want to take this lying down: "My husband and I have been renting out the apartments since the 1990s. We are old people and can't do anything to the exterior. But everything inside is in good shape. All the tenants are registered."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.