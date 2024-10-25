Visiting here for the first time
460 young people want to enchant Salzburg
The Festival of Austrian Youth Choirs is taking place in Salzburg for the first time. The festival, which takes place every three years, offers five concerts in one weekend. Salzburg's schools have promoted singing over the past 20 years.
Young singing talents from all over Austria will travel to Salzburg on Friday. In the Stieglkeller, youth choirs from all the provinces and from South Tyrol will present themselves with a song. They have big plans for this weekend.
For the first time, the Youth Choir Festival will take place in Salzburg with delegations from Vienna to Vorarlberg. The spectacle takes place every three years and the people of Salzburg are in particular anticipation this year. After all, the 23 members of the Salzburg State Youth Choir (from Borromäum and Musisches Gymnasium Salzburg) will be performing in a dignified setting. On Sunday evening, all 460 young singers from the regional choirs will be exuding youthful singing charm at the Mozarteum.
Four Salzburgers in the Austrian Youth Choir
On Saturday evening, Damian Untersteiner, Florian Stadlbauer, Rokas Spindler and Valentin Hofstätter show off their skills in the university auditorium in Salzburg. The (ex-)pupils of Borromäum and Musisches Gymnasium are the Salzburg selection in the Austrian Youth Choir.
Also concerts in Hof, Wals-Siezenheim and Hallein
Individual groups from all over Austria can be heard in Hof, Wals-Siezenheim and Hallein on Saturday at 3 pm. Tickets for all five concerts are available from the Salzburg Choir Association.
"Everyone has singing as an instrument"
"Singing is an instrument that everyone has. Salzburg schools promote it a lot," says Moritz Guttmann, who is delighted with the commitment in schools. The Salzburg music teacher is responsible for youth work in the Salzburg Choir Association. He emphasizes: "Classical music can also be very youthful." On Saturday evening, the compositions range from medieval chants to the present day. There will be choral music from regions along historic salt roads.
