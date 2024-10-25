460 young people want to enchant Salzburg

For the first time, the Youth Choir Festival will take place in Salzburg with delegations from Vienna to Vorarlberg. The spectacle takes place every three years and the people of Salzburg are in particular anticipation this year. After all, the 23 members of the Salzburg State Youth Choir (from Borromäum and Musisches Gymnasium Salzburg) will be performing in a dignified setting. On Sunday evening, all 460 young singers from the regional choirs will be exuding youthful singing charm at the Mozarteum.