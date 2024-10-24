Vorteilswelt
At conference in Vienna

Spindelegger optimistic about EU migration pact

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 19:00

There is no getting around the issue of migration in Austria. New measures are also constantly being discussed at EU level. The "International Centre for Migration Policy Development" (ICMPD) also specializes in this area. Its annual conference took place this Tuesday and Wednesday.

0 Kommentare

The Director General of the ICMPD center is an old acquaintance: Former politician Michael Spindelegger. Looking back on his time as Vice-Chancellor, he says that more should have been done to prevent the large movements of refugees from 2015 onwards. "You can never rule out a flow of migrants. That's why it's better to invest more in preparation" than "having to deal with the consequences afterwards."

Former Vice-Chancellor Michael Spindelegger in an interview with krone.tv (Bild: krone.tv)
Former Vice-Chancellor Michael Spindelegger in an interview with krone.tv
(Bild: krone.tv)

Discussion round with Minister Karner
Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner also took part in the event. Together with the Greek Migration Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos and Nicole de Moor, the State Secretary responsible in Belgium, the challenges at European level were discussed. For Interior Minister Karner, the protection of the EU's external borders and a functioning system for the return of rejected asylum seekers are important goals. At present, only 20 percent of them leave Europe.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner also took part in the conference (Bild: krone.tv)
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner also took part in the conference
(Bild: krone.tv)

Partnerships with third countries important
Belgium is therefore campaigning for more diplomatic partnerships with third countries. After all, one EU country alone cannot bring about major changes.

Greece also sees potential in cooperation with third countries to reduce illegal migration. On the other hand, it could also facilitate legal labor migration, which would benefit the economy.

Spindelegger, Panagiotopoulos, de Moor and Karner (from left to right) (Bild: krone.tv)
Spindelegger, Panagiotopoulos, de Moor and Karner (from left to right)
(Bild: krone.tv)

The EU migration pact, which was adopted this summer, will be central to all of these challenges. Spindelegger is optimistic about this.

However, he makes it clear: "Migration remains a major issue."

Sarah Neururer & Balthasar Bachmair, krone.tv

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
