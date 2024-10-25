Alcoholization through homeopathy – does it exist?

The Austrian Society for Homeopathic Medicine replied: "Homeopathic remedies can contain alcohol, which serves as a solvent for the active ingredients and also as a preservative. If a homeopathic medicine is used in accordance with the instructions for use, this cannot have any influence on the measured blood alcohol content. All possible calculations were made: A 50 milliliter bottle of Metavirulent would be roughly equivalent to an eighth of wine!"



Alcohol apparently fires the driver's imagination

There are also plenty of other curious excuses: in 2019, a Russian (29) was caught drunk behind the wheel twice in Freistadt. His excuse: he wanted to have his blood taken in hospital to prove that he wasn't that drunk the first time. He had 1.24 per mille . In 2022, a drunk driver from Linz blamed his lane assistant for an accident. Last year, an intoxicated driver (51) in Gmunden claimed that he had only started his car to charge his cell phone. And most recently, a Mühlviertel mayor excused his drunk driving with a blackout after the floods.