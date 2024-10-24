Klanglicht festival unfolds its magic again

This year's Klanglicht is a dreamlike event, as the motto "Dreams" has inspired a large number of artists to create very special works. The boundary between reality and fantasy becomes increasingly blurred and you are immersed in a world where amazement is the order of the day. "Will you bring the moon back to the sky later?", British artist Luke Jerram was asked by a young visitor. With his "Museum of the Moon" in the Graz City Parish Church, he invites visitors to a poetic encounter with the Earth's satellite.