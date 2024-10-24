No more money – kindergartens in danger!

"The population must be able to rely on us"

The KDZ's recommendations: "Restore the cities' liquidity quickly and make investments." Thomas Weninger, Secretary General of the Association of Cities and Towns, commented: "The examples from our cities show that it is 5 to 12. We must strengthen the cities sustainably with sufficient financial resources. The financial equalization and the municipal package were the first steps, but they are not enough. We need structural reforms and sustainable measures, not a series of short-term aid packages that cities are largely unable to access due to a lack of their own resources."