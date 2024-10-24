Message revealed:
Liam Payne wanted to marry girlfriend Kate Cassidy
Around a week after the death of Liam Payne, his girlfriend has now revealed a sad detail. As Kate Cassidy wrote in a message on Instagram, the former One Direction star was planning to marry her before the end of next year.
In a touching message she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Cassidy revealed that Payne was planning to walk her down the aisle.
Payne wanted to marry girlfriend
"A couple weeks ago we sat outside on a beautiful evening and manifested our life together. I always keep your note nearby, even though you told me not to look at it. It said: 'Kate and I are getting married within a year/are engaged and together forever, 444'," the influencer recalled.
She continued: "Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we planned. You'll always be with me. I have gained a guardian angel."
"My heart is shattered"
In addition to the touching revelation, Cassidy published several photos of herself and Payne. They can be seen hiking, dressed up at an event or wrapped up in winter, among other things. One photo also shows the note on which Payne wrote his wedding vows to his girlfriend.
"My heart is shattered in a way I can't put into words," Cassidy also wrote. "I wish you could see what a huge impact you've had on the world, even though it feels so dark right now. You've brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone - millions of fans, your family, your friends and especially me."
Liam Payne plunged to his death from the balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires last week. The singer and former member of boyband One Direction was only 31 years old. His girlfriend Kate Cassidy had left Argentina two days before the tragic accident.
