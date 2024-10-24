Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Message revealed:

Liam Payne wanted to marry girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 11:30

Around a week after the death of Liam Payne, his girlfriend has now revealed a sad detail. As Kate Cassidy wrote in a message on Instagram, the former One Direction star was planning to marry her before the end of next year.

0 Kommentare

In a touching message she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Cassidy revealed that Payne was planning to walk her down the aisle.

Payne wanted to marry girlfriend
"A couple weeks ago we sat outside on a beautiful evening and manifested our life together. I always keep your note nearby, even though you told me not to look at it. It said: 'Kate and I are getting married within a year/are engaged and together forever, 444'," the influencer recalled.

She continued: "Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we planned. You'll always be with me. I have gained a guardian angel."

"My heart is shattered"
In addition to the touching revelation, Cassidy published several photos of herself and Payne. They can be seen hiking, dressed up at an event or wrapped up in winter, among other things. One photo also shows the note on which Payne wrote his wedding vows to his girlfriend.

Liam Payne with girlfriend Kate Cassidy (Bild: Photo Press Service/www.PPS.at)
Liam Payne with girlfriend Kate Cassidy
(Bild: Photo Press Service/www.PPS.at)

"My heart is shattered in a way I can't put into words," Cassidy also wrote. "I wish you could see what a huge impact you've had on the world, even though it feels so dark right now. You've brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone - millions of fans, your family, your friends and especially me."

Liam Payne plunged to his death from the balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires last week. The singer and former member of boyband One Direction was only 31 years old. His girlfriend Kate Cassidy had left Argentina two days before the tragic accident.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf