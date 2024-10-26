What does the national holiday actually commemorate?

On National Day, the Austrian Armed Forces will, as usual, be hosting an information and performance show in Vienna - and this year also in Salzburg at the Schwarzenberg barracks. In Vienna it is the 29th exhibition of this kind. Hundreds of recruits will be sworn in from 11 a.m. on Heldenplatz, and the Federal President will lay a wreath at the Outer Castle Gateat the start of the event. New among the weapons and vehicles on display this year are the "Lion" helicopter and the "Skyranger" air defense system. A "Black Hawk" will also land in front of the spectators. In addition, parachutists from the Fighter Command will be demonstrating their skills.