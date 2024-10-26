Vorteilswelt
Freedom &amp; Neutrality

What does the national holiday actually commemorate?

Nachrichten
26.10.2024 06:00

Proclamation of the Republic? Austrian State Treaty? Withdrawal of the last occupying soldier? In 1965, the government and parliament discussed what the national holiday should commemorate in the future. The decision was finally made in favor of perpetual neutrality. Two years later, it was given the same status as the other public holidays and has been work-free ever since.

The "National Holiday" has only existed since 1965. From 1955 to 1964, October 26 was called "Flag Day". The State Treaty, which restored Austria's sovereignty, was signed on May 15, 1955.

After France, Great Britain, the Soviet Union and the United States had signed it, the original was deposited at the Soviet Foreign Ministry in Moscow on July 27, 1955. This marked the beginning of the 90-day period within which the occupying troops had to leave Austria. On October 26, 1955, the Austrian National Council decided - retroactively to midnight - on Austria's perpetual neutrality.

Pictures of the national holiday and the exhibition in Vienna:

On October 26, 1955, the Austrian National Council decided on Austria's perpetual neutrality.
On October 26, 1955, the Austrian National Council decided on Austria's perpetual neutrality.
"Day of the Austrian flag" until 1964
On October 1, 1955, Education Minister Heinrich Drimmel issued a decree stipulating that schoolchildren in Austria should also be made aware of the significance of the approaching October 25, 1955 (not October 26!) - as the day on which the last occupying soldier would leave Austria in accordance with the State Treaty. The national flag should therefore be raised on this day.

National Day in Vienna

On National Day, the Austrian Armed Forces will, as usual, be hosting an information and performance show in Vienna - and this year also in Salzburg at the Schwarzenberg barracks. In Vienna it is the 29th exhibition of this kind. Hundreds of recruits will be sworn in from 11 a.m. on Heldenplatz, and the Federal President will lay a wreath at the Outer Castle Gateat the start of the event. New among the weapons and vehicles on display this year are the "Lion" helicopter and the "Skyranger" air defense system. A "Black Hawk" will also land in front of the spectators. In addition, parachutists from the Fighter Command will be demonstrating their skills.

The following year, on September 11, 1956, the Council of Ministers decided to celebrate this "Day of the Austrian Flag" one day later, on October 26. This postponement of the "Day of the Austrian Flag" also changed the emphasis: It was no longer the withdrawal of the last occupying soldiers the day before, but the declaration of neutrality on October 26 that was to be the focus of this day of remembrance from now on.

Austria thus had a "Day of the Flag", but not yet a national holiday like other countries. In 1965, the government and parliament therefore discussed which day should be celebrated as Austria's "national holiday".

After all, establishing a national holiday is no small matter; it is about big symbols, creating identity and a suitable myth to inspire the country and unite it time and time again.

Four highly symbolic dates to choose from 
There were four historical and symbolic dates in Austrian history to choose from: November 12, the day on which the Republic of German-Austria was proclaimed in 1918 after centuries of monarchy.

April 27, because it was on this day in 1945 that Austria's independence was proclaimed by the leaders of the re-established political parties. Or should we choose May 15, 1955, the day the State Treaty was signed? Or October 26, the aforementioned day on which Austrian neutrality was decided?

In 1965, the government and parliament voted by a majority for October 26 and thus for Austria's perpetual neutrality as the most suitable occasion for the future national holiday. Neutrality - that was the issue of the future for the small Alpine republic, which was just finding itself in the middle of the Cold War after half a century of changing existential threats.

Little Austria saw itself in the role of a non-aligned state, as a mediator between East and West. Austria thus celebrates an idea that brought peace and economic prosperity to the country. Today, National Day is primarily a reminder of the neutrality that continues to shape Austria's identity.

