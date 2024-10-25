For a good cause
Olivia Munn poses in Kim Kardashian’s nipple bra
Olivia Munn has stripped off for a good cause. The actress, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, appears in Kim Kardashian's nipple bra in the latest Skims campaign.
The push-up bra with integrated nipples is one of the absolute bestsellers in the Skims range. But Munn shows even more - in one photo, for example, the scar on her breast from her mastectomy and subsequent breast reconstruction.
"Extremely personal"
"It's an honor to be able to work with Skims and Susan G. Komen on this incredible campaign," the actress enthused about the images, which were created in collaboration between Kim Kardashian's lingerie line and the Breast Cancer Foundation.
"This cause is incredibly personal to me, and I'm proud to be able to raise awareness and conversation about it," Munn continued.
Donations to breast cancer charity
Skims will donate ten percent of its proceeds from bra sales between October 23 and 31 to the breast cancer charity. "Skims' commitment to empowerment and community fits perfectly with the message of this campaign, which is all about confidence, comfort and feeling good about yourself. That's exactly how I felt when I was shooting this," Munn enthused.
No longer wants to hide scars
Munn shared pictures from the campaign on Instagram and also revealed a secret. During her skim shoot, "I decided I'm done being insecure about my mastectomy scars," the actress wrote.
Because, "Every scar that remains on my body is proof of how hard I fought. I hope other women who are aware of their scars see this photo and feel all the love I'm sending."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
