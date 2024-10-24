Turkey bombs Syria and Iraq after attack

Several dead in attack

At least five people were killed and 22 injured in Wednesday's attack on one of Turkey's most important arms companies. The two suspected attackers were also killed, said Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The attack bore the hallmarks of the PKK, the minister said. A short time later, Anadolu reported on the airstrikes in neighboring countries. The Turkish broadcasting authority Rtük had imposed a news blackout in connection with the issue.