The "depression carousel" of part-time work, lack of childcare and unpaid child, sick or elderly care is not even mentioned. Caritas is therefore sounding the alarm and once again calling on the German government to promote real equality and combat female poverty: "We need equality between men and women now. The recognition of care work - be it for children or the elderly - must finally be acknowledged and fairly distributed," says President Nora Tödtling-Musenbichler.