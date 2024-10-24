First lists circulate
“Zuckerlkoalition”: these are ministrable Styrians
Three Styrians who currently hold ministerial posts will probably no longer be part of the next federal government. However, there are no candidates from our province on the first lists of ministers that are circulating. Nevertheless, some of them are still in trouble, and the "Krone" knows who.
Even before the "Zuckerl-Koalition" is in the bag, the big haggling for posts and sinecures has begun behind the scenes. As the "Krone" reported yesterday, an initial list of ministers is already circulating. The ÖVP is likely to win seven ministerial posts, the SPÖ five, leaving two for the Neos.
Of particular interest to the Green Mark: which Styrian will take up one of the ministries? Werner Kogler, a native of Hartberg, and his Green Party colleague Leonore Gewessler from Graz still represent Styria in the federal government. Although: the Styrian government leadership with Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) and Anton Lang (SPÖ) never felt well represented by the Greens.
The black Education Minister Martin Polaschek was the preferred choice. However, the former rector of Graz University was more concerned with fending off criticism than with implementing new school ideas and will soon be leaving office.
If the Greens also have to vacate their seats, all the Styrians will be gone, and there are none on the list. Drexler and Co. will probably not put up with this, as there are enough qualified staff in the provincial government.
Three black Styrians in the ministry
The Styrian "senior physician" Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP) is repeatedly being considered for the health portfolio, while Werner Amon, state councillor for education, is being considered as Polaschek's successor. Kurt Egger is also not out of the running for a ministerial post as deputy head of the Turkish parliamentary group.
Jörg Leichtfried has already held a ministerial office for the Reds and would therefore also be a ministerial candidate now.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.