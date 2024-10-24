Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

First lists circulate

“Zuckerlkoalition”: these are ministrable Styrians

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 06:00

Three Styrians who currently hold ministerial posts will probably no longer be part of the next federal government. However, there are no candidates from our province on the first lists of ministers that are circulating. Nevertheless, some of them are still in trouble, and the "Krone" knows who. 

0 Kommentare

Even before the "Zuckerl-Koalition" is in the bag, the big haggling for posts and sinecures has begun behind the scenes. As the "Krone" reported yesterday, an initial list of ministers is already circulating. The ÖVP is likely to win seven ministerial posts, the SPÖ five, leaving two for the Neos.

Of particular interest to the Green Mark: which Styrian will take up one of the ministries? Werner Kogler, a native of Hartberg, and his Green Party colleague Leonore Gewessler from Graz still represent Styria in the federal government. Although: the Styrian government leadership with Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) and Anton Lang (SPÖ) never felt well represented by the Greens.

Education Minister Martin Polaschek leaves office (Bild: APA/EVA MANHART / APA / picturedesk.com)
Education Minister Martin Polaschek leaves office
(Bild: APA/EVA MANHART / APA / picturedesk.com)

The black Education Minister Martin Polaschek was the preferred choice. However, the former rector of Graz University was more concerned with fending off criticism than with implementing new school ideas and will soon be leaving office.

If the Greens also have to vacate their seats, all the Styrians will be gone, and there are none on the list. Drexler and Co. will probably not put up with this, as there are enough qualified staff in the provincial government.

Three black Styrians in the ministry
The Styrian "senior physician" Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP) is repeatedly being considered for the health portfolio, while Werner Amon, state councillor for education, is being considered as Polaschek's successor. Kurt Egger is also not out of the running for a ministerial post as deputy head of the Turkish parliamentary group.

Jörg Leichtfried has already held a ministerial office for the Reds and would therefore also be a ministerial candidate now.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jörg Schwaiger
Jörg Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf