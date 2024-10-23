Change provider
Expensive cell phone tariffs: Those who don’t switch pay more
New customer prices for cell phone tariffs have fallen by almost 40% since 2011. Nevertheless, most consumers still pay too much for their cell phone tariff and the willingness to switch is also very low in Austria. In 2023, only 3.8% of smartphone users transferred their phone number to another provider.
The mobile market in Austria is currently more competitive than ever before - and the offers are correspondingly good: spusu is offering 4 months free with the spusu legendär tariff with 60 GB data volume, 1,000 minutes and 500 text messages for €9.90 until October 31.
Switching to a new provider is often an inhibition threshold. The mere thought of lengthy termination processes or the potential loss of a phone number makes many people shy away.
In line with spusu 's motto "simple.human.fair", we would like to show you how such a change of provider works and demonstrate that it is much easier than you think.
Simple number portability
If you want to keep your existing phone number, all you have to do is indicate this in the order process. You can choose either a desired date or the end of the contract with the old provider for the porting. As the number porting takes place in the early hours of the morning, you can be reached at your usual number from 8 a.m. at the latest on the selected day.
Automatic termination of the old contract
There is no bureaucracy or paperwork involved in terminating the contract with your old provider. The contract is automatically terminated on the day the number is transferred. The spusu Service Team will inform you about any remaining charges for a contract commitment or notice period.
No hidden costs
Fairness and transparency are extremely important to us. That's why there is no service fee or activation fee at spusu. We want to make it as easy as possible for our customers and treat them as equals.
Outstanding customer service
As an Austrian family business, we see excellent service quality as our top priority. To live up to this claim, our team consists exclusively of spusu employees - without any outsourced call centers or chatbots. To resolve issues as quickly as possible, we pick up the phone in an average of 10 seconds and are also happy to help you via email and WhatsApp.
Maximum flexibility
We want to inspire customers and convince them of our products without any pressure. That's why there is no commitment with spusu. The contract can be terminated at any time at the end of the month.
You also have flexibility when activating the SIM card. You have up to six months after signing the contract to do this. So if you are still tied to your old provider, you can still order your new spusu tariff in advance.
Simply switch
Consumers who are still paying more than 20 euros for their cell phone tariff or are simply dissatisfied with their current service should definitely consider switching providers. As just illustrated, it's much easier than you might think. The choice is yours! Over 600,000 customers already trust spusu.
