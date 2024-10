First Youth League defeat for Sturm Graz!

Rapid defense holds against Braga

Braga were clearly the dominant team in their home game against Rapid, especially in the first half. The Portuguese side carved out many opportunities, but were repeatedly thwarted by the very strong goalkeeper Manuel Fellner, who was also on hand to save a shot from Daniel Rozzuvaylo (59'). Hütteldorfer were dangerous a few times after the break, with Jovan Zivkovic (50') and Fabian Silber (87', 88') missing the best chances. The second leg will take place in Vienna on November 6.